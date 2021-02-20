RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $500.00 at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $431.17.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $427.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,111 shares of company stock worth $59,057,361 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

