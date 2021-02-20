Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,352 ($82.99) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,894.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,132.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

