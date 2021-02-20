Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RIO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $90.52. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

