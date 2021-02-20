Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $12,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

