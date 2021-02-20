RMPL (RMPL) Market Capitalization Tops $890,717.63

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. RMPL has a total market cap of $890,717.63 and $6,782.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RMPL has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.05 or 0.00479790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00081861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.00409104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00026483 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 914,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,029 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.