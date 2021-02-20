Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 3,152,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,671,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £8.53 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.10.

About Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds seven exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interest in Copperhead project located in the East Tasmanide Porphyry Tract; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

