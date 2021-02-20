Roth Capital Increases Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Price Target to $10.50

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.34. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Remark by 67.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 73,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Remark by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Remark during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Remark by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Remark by 421,000.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

