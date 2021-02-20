Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) Price Target to C$35.00

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UFS opened at C$45.13 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.66.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar Co. (UFS.TO)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

