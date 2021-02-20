Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.18.

RY opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $87.32.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,767,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,197,000 after acquiring an additional 361,343 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

