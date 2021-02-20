Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) Price Target to C$42.00

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BHC opened at C$40.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$14.31 billion and a PE ratio of -7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.30 and a 52-week high of C$41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

