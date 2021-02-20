Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ABN Amro raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of RDS.A stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

