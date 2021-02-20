Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROYMY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Mail (ROYMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.