Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Royal Mail from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

