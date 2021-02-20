Royal Mail plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Mail in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Mail’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Royal Mail stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.89.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

