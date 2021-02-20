RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded RPT Realty from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $868.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in RPT Realty by 71.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

