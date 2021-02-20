RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.77-0.87 for the period.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $868.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

