Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $70,326,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 436,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

