Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Acquires 27,800 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,470.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,679,300 shares in the company, valued at C$71,829,445.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 4,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 900 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,360.50.

On Thursday, December 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 14,900 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$79,715.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,300 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$40,661.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 8,700 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$48,024.00.

CVE RUP opened at C$3.61 on Friday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$595.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

RUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

