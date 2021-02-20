Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $37.81 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

