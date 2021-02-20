Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $39.26 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 397.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $39,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

