Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $41.31 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,845,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of Juniper Networks worth $41,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

