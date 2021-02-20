Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 189,478 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $46,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

