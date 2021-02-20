Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 79,531 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,531 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $36,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,886,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,066,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

