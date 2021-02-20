Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.22.

SAFM stock opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $155.71.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $286,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

