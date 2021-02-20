Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €35.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.34 ($40.40).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

