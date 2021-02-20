Sarissa Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.86. 19,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 34,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

