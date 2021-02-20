Satter Management CO. L.P. Invests $13.03 Million in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,652,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,027,000. Akebia Therapeutics accounts for 5.1% of Satter Management CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Satter Management CO. L.P. owned 3.22% of Akebia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 93,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $641.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.