SBA Communications (SBAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SBAC stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.56. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.27.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

