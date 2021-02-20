Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) (LON:SCPA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.34

Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) (LON:SCPA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.34 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.90). Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90), with a volume of 1,430,912 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.85. The stock has a market cap of £416.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58.

Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) Company Profile (LON:SCPA)

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers wound dressings and topical skin care solutions; first aid and personal care products; skin adhesives and medical-grade substrates; and customize adhesive formulations for various applications.

