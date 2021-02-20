Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €102.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €140.50 ($165.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €117.73 ($138.51).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA SU opened at €125.70 ($147.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €124.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €113.57. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.