Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,716,900.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $4,716,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SDGR traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.03. The company had a trading volume of 567,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after acquiring an additional 971,766 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $22,975,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

