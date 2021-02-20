Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $101.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.