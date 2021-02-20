SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. SciPlay traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 16943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,259 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

