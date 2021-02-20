Scotiabank Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to $610.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $405.00 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $223.52 and a 12 month high of $480.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

