Scotiabank Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to $15.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.75 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $10.58 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

