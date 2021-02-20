SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Down 9.1%

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.50. 797,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 870,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $96.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.