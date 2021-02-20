Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

SBCF stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 492,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

