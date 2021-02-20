Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $73.14 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $42,350,768.16. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

