Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Natural Foods by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Natural Foods by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in United Natural Foods by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

