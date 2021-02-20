Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of AN stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $991,265.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

