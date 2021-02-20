Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $3.30 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Secret has a market cap of $230.29 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00005869 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.27 or 0.00549364 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00034190 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.19 or 0.02586672 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,498,766 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

