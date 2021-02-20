Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on SES. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

TSE:SES traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.15. 323,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,999. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.05. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$499.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.13.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

