SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.