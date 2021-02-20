Sei Investments Co. Buys 20,230 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Amgen worth $67,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

