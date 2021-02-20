Sei Investments Co. Buys 84,618 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,618 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.01% of SailPoint Technologies worth $48,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,334.67 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $64.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,745 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

