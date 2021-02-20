Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $54,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $56.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

