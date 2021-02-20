Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $59,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

