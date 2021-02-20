Sei Investments Co. Sells 172,615 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,102,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,615 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $46,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.