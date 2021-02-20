Sei Investments Co. Sells 403 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $51,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $750.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $783.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $740.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

