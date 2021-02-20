Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 864,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,565 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $63,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after acquiring an additional 261,143 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after buying an additional 266,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after buying an additional 74,121 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

LiveRamp stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,785,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.